Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 6770164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Campbell’s from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

