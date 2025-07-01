Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Robert Memmott Purchases 4 Shares

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Memmott purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,672 ($50.43) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($201.70).

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

CLDN stock traded up GBX 19.53 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,709.53 ($50.94). 10,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,739. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,215 ($44.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,935 ($54.04). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,741.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,695.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 57.50 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

