Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $23.29

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in enGene by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,942 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of enGene by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 5,046,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after buying an additional 1,480,573 shares during the period. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. boosted its position in enGene by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. now owns 9,632,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 954,610 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,120,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in enGene by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,224,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 561,797 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENGN opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.40. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that enGene will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

