Brokerages Set Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Price Target at $22.86

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALMS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alumis to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 160,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,586,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,299.96. The trade was a 4.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,247,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,887.80. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 365,290 shares of company stock worth $1,678,864 over the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALMS. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Alumis by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alumis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alumis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

Alumis stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Alumis has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). Equities analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

