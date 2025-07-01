Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,803 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 22.1% of Sage Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Blue Owl Capital worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victor Woolridge purchased 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,359.95. This trade represents a 32.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 95.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OBDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on OBDC

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.