BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 4,768 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $77.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $75.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

