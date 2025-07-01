BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.36 and a 200-day moving average of $267.41. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $285.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

