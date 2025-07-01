BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $308.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.19. The company has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.05%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

