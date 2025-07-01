BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after acquiring an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $123.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.71 and a 12-month high of $135.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

