BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,001 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,630,492,000 after buying an additional 1,132,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $463.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $418.88 and a 52-week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

