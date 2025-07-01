Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is Guardian Investment Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 14.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 49.9% in the first quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 39.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.65.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $149.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day moving average of $151.83. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

