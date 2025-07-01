Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 80,000 shares of Blackrock Silver stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 560,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$259,231.25.

On Wednesday, June 18th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 693,500 shares of Blackrock Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$276,637.15.

Blackrock Silver Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of CVE:BRC opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.19. Blackrock Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

About Blackrock Silver

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

