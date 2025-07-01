BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

BCRX opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

