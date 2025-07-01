BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $15.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.69% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCRX

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.