BetterWealth LLC Sells 195,488 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,488 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.