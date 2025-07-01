BetterWealth LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Cisco Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 193,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 20,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $274.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,376.28. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

