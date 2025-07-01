Best Mid Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 28th

Oklo, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Mr. Cooper Group, SouthState, Applied Industrial Technologies, Mueller Industries, and ExlService are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between roughly $2 billion and $10 billion. They occupy the middle ground between small-cap and large-cap firms, often combining faster growth potential than established large-caps with greater stability than smaller, more speculative issues. As a result, mid-caps are popular for investors seeking a balance of moderate growth and manageable risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. 45,864,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,340,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $73.55.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,731,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,652,727. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,998,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,013. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

SouthState (SSB)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

SouthState stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,145,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,799. SouthState has a 1-year low of $74.69 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,331,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

Mueller Industries (MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,180,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,735. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.20 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81.

ExlService (EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,728,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

