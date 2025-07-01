Best Hydrogen Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and NuScale Power are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, storage, distribution or technology development of hydrogen as a low-carbon fuel. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the emerging hydrogen economy, which includes everything from electrolyzers and fuel cells to refueling infrastructure. The performance of hydrogen stocks tends to hinge on technological breakthroughs, regulatory support and shifts in global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,995,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $471.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Linde stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $463.79. 2,634,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Linde has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.26. 19,137,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Further Reading