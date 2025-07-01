Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,565 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,903,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,871 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 38,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.95.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 46.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This trade represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

