Best 5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 28th

QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, Jabil, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the development, manufacturing or deployment of fifth-generation wireless technology. This category includes semiconductor makers that produce 5G chips, equipment vendors supplying network infrastructure, and wireless carriers rolling out 5G services. Investors in 5G stocks aim to tap into the growth potential driven by faster connectivity, edge computing and the Internet of Things. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.54. 22,085,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,549,597. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $211.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. 53,677,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,986,823. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $96.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 26,213,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,249,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.22.

Jabil (JBL)

Jabil Inc. provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

JBL stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,266. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil has a 12-month low of $95.85 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.67.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

CDNS stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,552. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $326.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.65.

