Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $298.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $273.19 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $308.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.80. The company has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 169 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.90, for a total value of $47,641.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,111.60. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,366. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $399.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.71.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

