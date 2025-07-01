BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport Sells 1,600 Shares

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $92,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 201,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,722,803.12. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darcy Horn Davenport also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $95,504.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $96,928.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of BellRing Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $100,656.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 133.63% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,140 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,440,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

