Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.4% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 439,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after buying an additional 87,631 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $283.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

