Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

