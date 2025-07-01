Beaton Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank comprises 2.2% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 23.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 55.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2%

TD opened at $73.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $73.52.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.