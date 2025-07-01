Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.91. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8468 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.