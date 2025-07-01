Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,740 Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. Robert Half makes up approximately 4.3% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Robert Half at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Robert Half by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,867,000 after buying an additional 1,271,237 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,433,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,930,000 after acquiring an additional 148,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after acquiring an additional 300,524 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robert Half from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

