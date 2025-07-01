Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,546 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

