Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,754 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 2.9% of Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.