BankPlus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BankPlus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $35,682,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

