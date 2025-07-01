Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.7996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.