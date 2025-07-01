Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.4%

BAC stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

