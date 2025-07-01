Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 12,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a market cap of $356.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

