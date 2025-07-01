Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bank of America Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

