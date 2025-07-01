Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -82.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 26,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,069,027.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,467.91. The trade was a 38.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,335.08. This trade represents a 80.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock valued at $17,731,131 in the last 90 days. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,381,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,608,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,218,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

