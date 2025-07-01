Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives $10.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Backblaze Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 87,194 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

