Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives $10.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Backblaze
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze
Backblaze Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Backblaze
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.