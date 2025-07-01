AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $104.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,729,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,999,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AZZ opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. AZZ has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 8.17%. Research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.77%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

