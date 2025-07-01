Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 117,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DXP Enterprises news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $237,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 607,737 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,919.33. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $660,590 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.17. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.00 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. Analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

