Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 140.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

