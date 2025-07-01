Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,718,000 after acquiring an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 837,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,846,000 after buying an additional 132,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 501,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,144,000 after buying an additional 20,105 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.48.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

