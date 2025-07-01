Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Purchases 845 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 102.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $304.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average is $283.41. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $304.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

