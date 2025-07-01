Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Invests $332,000 in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,198,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after buying an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBLL opened at $105.54 on Tuesday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $105.35 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.61.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

