Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $561,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.49 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

