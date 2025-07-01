Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,425,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

