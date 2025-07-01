Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $189,930,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.44 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

