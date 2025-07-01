Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar stock opened at $165.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.72. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.19.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

