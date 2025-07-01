Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.5% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This trade represents a 3.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $183.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.