Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 119,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 28,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4%
RSPH stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $735.92 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $32.85.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
