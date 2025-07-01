Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Holdings Raised by Quarry Hill Advisors LLC

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises 3.2% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,365,000. Vestment Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,184,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 342,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $595.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.