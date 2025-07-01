Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.57 and last traded at $79.37, with a volume of 73283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.28.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.99 and its 200-day moving average is $70.32. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

